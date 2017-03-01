Theikona: Greenwich sisters launch leather-goods brand

Aerim Kim, creative director for Theikona, with one of the leather bags that she along with her sister Lindsey Kim designed at her company's office in the Riverside section of Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. The Kim sisters, graduates of Greenwich High School and the Parsons Fashion School of Design, are co-founders of the luxury leather goods company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.