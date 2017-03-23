The Steamboat Road pier in Greenwich, needs $600,000 in repairs.
Members of the public had a final chance to make their voices heard on the proposed 2017-18 municipal budget before the Board of Estimate and Taxation holds its vote on Monday. The BET's public hearing Thursday night brought out more than 50 residents and town officials to plead for their favorite projects or call for budget cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Thu
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Thu
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Mar 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 18
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
|Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Fat Tony And Da Boyz
|33
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC