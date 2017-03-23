The Steamboat Road pier in Greenwich,...

The Steamboat Road pier in Greenwich, needs $600,000 in repairs.

Members of the public had a final chance to make their voices heard on the proposed 2017-18 municipal budget before the Board of Estimate and Taxation holds its vote on Monday. The BET's public hearing Thursday night brought out more than 50 residents and town officials to plead for their favorite projects or call for budget cuts.

