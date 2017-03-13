The latest: Connecticut hunkers down from nor'easter
Snow is falling across Connecticut as the state braces for a strong nor'easter that will bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions. A travel ban on the state's highway is in effect, schools are closed and most people are staying home from work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|21 hr
|tellinitlileitis
|201
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Mar 11
|Yaya
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC