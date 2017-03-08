The Harbor Point development in the South End in Stamford, Conn. on Aug. 9, 2016.
Some old brick buildings in the South End of Stamford have been preserved and converted into businesses while others are falling apart. Photographed on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|7 hr
|Yaya
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Fri
|Ssk
|199
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC