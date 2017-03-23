Teen Leads Stamford Police On Wrong-Way Pursuit That Ends In Old Greenwich
A Stamford teenager blew by two Stamford officers in front of police Headquarters in a stolen car while driving the wrong way on Bedford Street just before 3 a.m. Friday, said police who arrested one of the two suspects. Jose Perez, 18, of 43 Young Dixon Way, was arrested after the chase ended on a dead-end street in Greenwich at 3 a.m., police said.
