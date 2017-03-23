Tax Loophole Protesters To Rally At Greenwich HQ Of AQR Hedge Fund
Protesters will take a bus tour of Greenwich and deliver invoices to the estates of hedge fund managers and private equity managers Saturday in a call for lawmakers to end tax loopholes for the wealthy. The Lifestyles of the Rich and the Shameless Bus Tour Protest is organized by the Working Families Organization.
