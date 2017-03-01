State Issues Water Supply Emergency Order For Greenwich
The Connecticut Department of Public Health has issued a second water supply emergency order in Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford after a request by the Aquarion Water Company. This new order helps increase the likelihood of refilling the Greenwich and Stamford reservoir systems.
