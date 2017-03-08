Staples to close 70 stores nationally
There are 1 comment on the Greenwich Citizen story from 11 hrs ago, titled Staples to close 70 stores nationally. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:
The former Staples store on Main Street in Bridgeport, Conn., in December 2013 on the eve of its closure. On March 9, 2017, Staples announced plans to close 70 stores nationally.
#1 Yesterday
Sports authority went in afterwards. ....they closed also
