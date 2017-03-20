Speak Hebrew over fresh-brewed coffee at JCC Greenwich

Racheli Ben Shimol imitates floating in the Dead Sea in September 2016, at Temple Sholom Selma Maisel Nursery School as part of her work as an emissary from Israel. Racheli Ben Shimol imitates floating in the Dead Sea in September 2016, at Temple Sholom Selma Maisel Nursery School as part of her work as an emissary from Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.