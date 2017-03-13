Snow storm pushes kindergarten orientation to Friday
Kindergarten students at North Mianus Elementary School have been learning about Johnny Appleseed and celebrating everything about apples during the last week of September. Apple tasting, special hats, painting with apples and other special activities have been thoroughly enjoyed by all.
