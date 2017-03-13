Second Congregational Church to Ordain New Minister
The Second Congregational Church is scheduled to host the ordination of Shawn Garan into the ministry of the United Church of Christ. "Shawn is a gifted pastor and a creative thinker about ministry today," said Senior Minister Maxwell Grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|35 min
|tellinitlileitis
|201
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Sat
|Yaya
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC