Scoop: the Mick on Fox - Tuesday, March 21, 2017

When it seems as though Chip is getting scammed by a girl he met online, Mickey tries to teach him how to be a "wolf" vs. a "sheep." Meanwhile, Sabrina is scared that her boyfriend is beginning to mirror Jimmy's ways and she plans an intervention in the all-new "The Wolf" episode of THE MICK airing Tuesday, March 21 on FOX.

