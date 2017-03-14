Scoop: the Mick on Fox - Tuesday, March 14, 2017

When Mickey learns they've all forgotten Ben's seventh birthday, the family is forced to put their selfish tendencies aside for one day and throw him the celebration he deserves, which proves way harder than it sounds in the "The Balloon" episode of THE MICK airing Tuesday, March 14 on FOX. THE MICK is a comedy about an unapologetic degenerate who suddenly finds herself stuck raising her spoiled niece and nephews in affluent Greenwich, CT.

