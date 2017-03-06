Roller coaster week for weather ahead
We'll be slowly marching our way out of the big freeze over the next few days after a couple of days of below-normal temperatures. Overnight temperatures of 12 degrees were reported in Danbury, 14 in Oxford, 23 at Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford and 20 degrees at White Plains airport, near Greenwich.
