Report: Greenwich exec checks price tag on Neiman Marcus

Hudson's Bay has inquired about acquiring Neiman Marcus, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, after Neiman Marcus announced it had hired external advisors to assess strategic options. less Hudson's Bay has inquired about acquiring Neiman Marcus, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, after Neiman Marcus announced it had hired external advisors to assess strategic ... more The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue reportedly is in talks to acquire department store rival Neiman Marcus, which in January shelved plans for an initial public offering of stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.