Photos: Scouting for Food Drive

With the help of Glenville Boy Scout Chris Marinaccio, 9, of Troop 35, at left, Greenwich Boy Scout Shepherd Radzin, 9, donates food during the Greenwich Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts "Scouting for Food Drive" to collect food to benefit Neighbor to Neigbor, a local non-profit that runs food pantries in Greenwich at the Glenville Firehouse in Greenwich, Conn., Saturday morning, March 4, 2017.

