Palosz case poised to move forward

Palosz case poised to move forward

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Lawyers continue to spar over documents in a lawsuit filed by the parents of a 15-year-old Greenwich student who committed suicide in August 2013, as a key ruling might move the case forward after a slow start. A state Superior Court judge has denied a motion by the town to dismiss the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese 5 hr Lakeside Pottery ... 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar 23 tonsofbabies 75
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mar 20 Cake203 41
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Mar 19 Monica 6
News Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ... Mar 18 America Gentleman... 2
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mar 18 Assaultin Koochies 206
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC