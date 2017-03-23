Owner says Greenwich historic Landmark home has a soul
A seating area with fireplace inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 A seating area with fireplace inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 The dining room inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 The dining room inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 The stairway with custom hand painted wallpaper inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 The stairway with custom hand painted wallpaper inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich, Connecticut March 22, 2017 The library with exposed beams and a gas fireplace inside of Robin Kencel's home at 44 Khakum Woods Road in Greenwich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|13 hr
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|20 hr
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Mar 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 18
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
|Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Fat Tony And Da Boyz
|33
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC