Opening Bell: 3.10.17
A Brand Name for a Hedge Fund Happy Hour: Trump's Mar-a-Lago President Trump's members-only club, which has been called the winter White House, is the location of a "meet and greet" hedge fund event organized by the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association. David S. Goodboy, the association's founder and the event organizer, is hoping that Mr. Trump will stop by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealbreaker.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|7 hr
|Yaya
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Fri
|Ssk
|199
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC