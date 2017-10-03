Opening Bell: 3.10.17

Opening Bell: 3.10.17

A Brand Name for a Hedge Fund Happy Hour: Trump's Mar-a-Lago President Trump's members-only club, which has been called the winter White House, is the location of a "meet and greet" hedge fund event organized by the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association. David S. Goodboy, the association's founder and the event organizer, is hoping that Mr. Trump will stop by.

