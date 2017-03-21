New York Man Arrested On Counterfeiting Charge In Greenwich
GREENWICH, Conn., -- An alert CVS manager contacted police when a man tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at the 99 Greenwich Ave., store Friday afternoon. When police arrived shortly before 2 p.m. the manager was holding a photo of the suspect that he had just received from another CVS store.
