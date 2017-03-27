New York Botanical Garden artist to teach early spring art at...
Botanical drawings by Jeanne Reiner, who will be teaching classes at the Greenwich Land Trust's Mueller Preserve on April 4 and May 2. Reiner is a New York Botanical Garden illustrator who recently exhibited her work at the Flinn Gallery in the Greenwich Library. less Botanical drawings by Jeanne Reiner, who will be teaching classes at the Greenwich Land Trust's Mueller Preserve on April 4 and May 2. Reiner is a New York Botanical Garden illustrator who recently exhibited ... more Through drawing, the Greenwich Land Trust and New York Botanical artist Jeanne Reiner are partnering for a four-hour workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at 370 Round Hill Road.
