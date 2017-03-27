New superintendent selected for Greenwich Public Schools

The Greenwich Board of Education Chairman Peter Sherr meets with the press with Jill Gildea, the newly appointed Superintendent of Schools, during a Special Meeting at the Havemeyer Building in Greenwich, Conn., March 30, 2017. less The Greenwich Board of Education Chairman Peter Sherr meets with the press with Jill Gildea, the newly appointed Superintendent of Schools, during a Special Meeting at the Havemeyer Building in Greenwich, ... more The Greenwich Board of Education Chairman Peter Sherr, center, and interim superintendent Sal Corda introduce Jill Gildea, the newly appointed Superintendent of Schools, during a Special Meeting at the Havemeyer Building in Greenwich, Conn., March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.