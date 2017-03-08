New Principal Named At Greenwich's Pa...

New Principal Named At Greenwich's Parkway School

Mary Grandville will be the new principal at Parkway School in Greenwich effective July 1, Superintendent of Schools Sal Corda announced Wednesday. She will be filling in as interim principal at NSS, while Principal Jill Flood is on maternity leave for the remainder of this school year, and will then assume her new position at Parkway.

