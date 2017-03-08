Neighborhood notes: news from your ne...

Neighborhood notes: news from your neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport News

Greenwich Cars and Coffee, an informal car gathering founded by Greenwich Locals Steven Fong and Leland Graham, returns to Greenwich Avenue from 8 to 10 a.m. April 30. Greenwich Cars and Coffee, an informal car gathering founded by Greenwich Locals Steven Fong and Leland Graham, returns to Greenwich Avenue from 8 to 10 a.m. April 30. Gretchen Carlson seen here during the Greenwich International Film Festival's "Women at the Top: Female Empowerment in Media" panel discussion in 2016 will be the keynote speaker at the April 25 Sole Sisters luncheon in town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 5 hr JayD 200
News Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the... Sat Yaya 1
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mar 6 Solarman 1
News Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o... Mar 5 Khan 5
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Mar 3 AcrossPhartz 17
News Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ... Feb 28 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time Feb 24 Win Big 3
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at March 13 at 4:39AM EDT

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC