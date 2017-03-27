More charges from Greenwich car theft, pursuit

More charges have been filed against a man accused of stealing a car in Greenwich and attempting to escape a police pursuit. Shicquane Narine, 21, of Finney Lane , Stamford, was cited for reckless driving, engaging in a police pursuit and first-degree larceny, charges that stemmed from a wild chase through Greenwich streets in the early morning hours of June 3. Narine is already in state custody in the Bridgeport lock-up on a number of other criminal charges - allegedly taking part in a drive-by shooting in Stamford in September.

