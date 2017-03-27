Maine farmer and seed-saver speaks at SEED: The Untold Story...
Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, people started settling into their seats in the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich Country Day School to see the film "Seed: The Untold Story," and hear Will Bonsall, a subsistence farmer from Maine speak about his role in the film. less Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, people started settling into their seats in the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich Country Day School to see the film "Seed: The Untold Story," and hear Will Bonsall, a ... more Will Bonsall, 67, signed books before and after guests watched the film, "Seed: The Untold Story," at an event held by Greenwich Community Gardens on Tuesday.
