Littlejohn takes majority stake in Total Safety

Littlejohn is excited to partner with Total Safety to further strengthen its position as the leading provider of safety equipment and services for the world's most challenging workplace environments. Littlejohn's investment provides Total Safety with significant financial and strategic support to accelerate the Company's pursuit of best-in- class customer service, innovation and growth, as well as world class training, a compelling career path, and the safest workplaces in the industry for its employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.