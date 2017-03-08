Littlejohn takes majority stake in Total Safety
Littlejohn is excited to partner with Total Safety to further strengthen its position as the leading provider of safety equipment and services for the world's most challenging workplace environments. Littlejohn's investment provides Total Safety with significant financial and strategic support to accelerate the Company's pursuit of best-in- class customer service, innovation and growth, as well as world class training, a compelling career path, and the safest workplaces in the industry for its employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|3 hr
|Yaya
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|21 hr
|Ssk
|199
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC