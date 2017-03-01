Little Mermaid opens Friday at Greenwich's St. Catherine of...
Mary Kate Fry, 10, plays a Bubble Fish during the dress rehearsal for "The Little Mermaid" produced by the St. Catherine players at St. Catherine of Siena Church in the Riverside section of Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday night, March 1, 2017. The opening night performance is scheduled for Friday night, March 3rd, 8 pm, at the church located at 4 Riverside Avenue on the corner of the post road.
