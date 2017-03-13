Juanita James, who is a past BRAVA award recipient, chats with...
Juanita James, who is a past BRAVA award recipient, chats with honorees at the 40th Annual YWCA Greenwich BRAVA Awards at the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich, Conn., Feb. 10, 2017. The awards recognize women who have excelled in their professional careers and who also volunteer their time and talent to help others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|23 hr
|tellinitlileitis
|201
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Mar 11
|Yaya
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC