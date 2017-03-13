Joe Marini is the owner of Chicken Jo...

Joe Marini is the owner of Chicken Joe's in the Cos Cob section of Greenwich.

Owner Joe Marini makes the specialty of the house at Chicken Joe's, a "hotsy," a spicy breakfast sandwich made with bacon, eggs, cheese, chili and hash browns. He prepares most of the items on the menu, adding his own touch to recipes learned from his mother, he said.

