Jack the Ripper was painter Walter Si...

Jack the Ripper was painter Walter Sickert who is buried... 1

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: This is Bath

Jack the Ripper was a painter who is buried in Bathampton and has strong city links, according to a top crime author. Best-selling novelist Patricia Cornwell has spent more than A 5 million of her own money investigating the 19th century serial murderer whose identity has never been conclusively proven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Bath.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mon tellinitlileitis 201
News Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the... Mar 11 Yaya 1
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mar 6 Solarman 1
News Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o... Mar 5 Khan 5
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Mar 3 AcrossPhartz 17
News Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ... Feb 28 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time Feb 24 Win Big 3
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC