Iona College Starts Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation
Iona College recently announced plans to endow a visionary institute for entrepreneurs and innovative thinking as part its continued efforts to prepare students for new careers in a global economy defined by constant change. The plan comes on the heels of Iona tripling its endowment.
