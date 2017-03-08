How Much Snow & How Cold Can It Go? Winter Returns To Greenwich
The storm that swept across Fairfield County on Friday morning dumped several inches of snow and brought in frigid temperatures for the weekend. Temperatures fell into the teens overnight, with wind chill values of -5 and 5 as wind gusts picked up to 25 mph.
