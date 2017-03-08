Historical figure Sarah Bush visits Cos Cob third graders
Lucy Van Atta portrays Sarah Bush, a woman from the 1700s who raised 15 children, at Cos Cob School in Greenwich, Conn. Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 6
|Pedro
|197
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC