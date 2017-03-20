Ham Ave fields won't be fixed this summer
Two man-hole covers can be seen on the playing field at Hamilton Avenue School in the Chickahominy section of Greenwich on Feb. 14. Sylvester Pecora of Chickahominy says that the man-hole covers are part of an underground well system at the school. Pecora says the man-hole covers are unsafe for children playing on the field and Pecora also says that there is a 6-foot incline that runs from the lower end to the upper end of the field that make it unsafe for children at play and causes water to pool towards the lower end of the field and the basketball court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Cake203
|41
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Sun
|Monica
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Sun
|Monica
|2,655
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 18
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
|Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Fat Tony And Da Boyz
|33
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mar 16
|DenverLee
|73
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC