Ham Ave fields won't be fixed this summer

Two man-hole covers can be seen on the playing field at Hamilton Avenue School in the Chickahominy section of Greenwich on Feb. 14. Sylvester Pecora of Chickahominy says that the man-hole covers are part of an underground well system at the school. Pecora says the man-hole covers are unsafe for children playing on the field and Pecora also says that there is a 6-foot incline that runs from the lower end to the upper end of the field that make it unsafe for children at play and causes water to pool towards the lower end of the field and the basketball court.

