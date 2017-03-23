Greenwich's Washington pols featured at activist meeting

Local political activists are bringing in Greenwich's federal representatives to talk about what's going on in Washington with Donald Trump in office. U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will be joined by U.S. Rep. Jim Himes at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Second Congregational Church , 139 E Putnam Ave., to talk about the current political climate and what people can do to be more politically involved.

