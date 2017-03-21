Greenwich Wins State Award For Voter Turnout
Greenwich won the state's coveted Democracy Cup, which is which is awarded to municipalities that saw the highest voter turnout in the state in the 2016 presidential election. Greenwich had the highest turnout, 85.22 percent, among areas classified as cities.
