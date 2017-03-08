Greenwich Tightens Water Restrictions On Irrigation Due To Ongoing Drought
The new rules focus on restricting water use for outdoor irrigation and are in keeping with the Emergency Water Supply Order recently issued by the Connecticut Department of Public Health. "The new restrictions recognize that reservoir levels are improving but are still below average," the town said in a statement.
