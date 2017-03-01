Greenwich Students Use Art To Help Ki...

Greenwich Students Use Art To Help Kids In Crisis Fundraiser

GREENWICH, Conn., -- A gala fundraiser for an organization that helps at-risk children received a helping hand from Greenwich students. Kids In Crisis is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year Friday evening, "An Evening in Wonderland" and students from Greenwich Country Day pitched in to help Stamford-based sculptor Paige Bradley create the Alice in Wonderland-themed dA©cor and set.

