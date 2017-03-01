Greenwich Scouting Holding "Scouting for Food" drive this...

From left, Scouts Owen Bianchi, Carlos Maldonado, and Noah Brehm, all member of Boy Scout Troop 35, sort donated food left by an resident at the Glenville Volunteer Fire Company fire station last year during the annual "Scouting for Food" drive to benefit Neighbor to Neighbor. This year's drive is March 4. less From left, Scouts Owen Bianchi, Carlos Maldonado, and Noah Brehm, all member of Boy Scout Troop 35, sort donated food left by an resident at the Glenville Volunteer Fire Company fire station last year during ... more Nearly 100 Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts are expected to be on hand from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at fire stations, churches and grocery stores around town accepting donations of non-perishable foods.

