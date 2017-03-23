Greenwich Schools Work To Mitigate Ch...

Greenwich Schools Work To Mitigate Changes In Later Start Times

Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

The Greenwich Board of Education's School Start Time Ad Hoc Committee is working with school officials and school bus consultants to help mitigate changes in the start times at the town's high school and middle schools. In a new plan that was approved in September, high school students would start their day at 8:30 a.m. That is 60 minutes than the current start time.

