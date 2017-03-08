Greenwich prepares for St. Pat's with music, parade
Fiddler Jeanne Freeman and singer and guitarist Dan Ringrose will be performing traditional Irish music and songs at Greenwich LibraryA's Cole Auditorium on Sunday. Fiddler Jeanne Freeman and singer and guitarist Dan Ringrose will be performing traditional Irish music and songs at Greenwich LibraryA's Cole Auditorium on Sunday.
