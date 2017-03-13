Greenwich Police Rescue Kayaker Who Fell Out of Kayak In Long Island Sound
GREENWICH, Conn., -- Greenwich Police rescued a kayaker close to hypothermia who had fallen out of his kayak in the frigid Long Island Sound waters Saturday. In a release posted on their Facebook page, Greenwich Police said they received a Mayday distress call over the VHF radio channel 16 that a kayak was in the water due north of Great Captain's Island.
