Greenwich Police Investigating Threat Written On Bathroom Wall At GHS
A threat written on a bathroom stall wall caused a nearly four-hour lockdown of Greenwich High School before students and staff were given the all clear at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday. "It was kind of specific to a time and location and that time was, when it was brought to the attention of school security, was coming quickly," Gray said.
