Greenwich luncheonette serves up unique breakfast sandwich

17 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Owner Joe Marini makes the specialty of the house at Chicken Joe's, a "hotsy," a spicy breakfast sandwich made with bacon, eggs, cheese, chili and hash browns. He prepares most of the items on the menu, adding his own touch to recipes learned from his mother, he said.

