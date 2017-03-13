Greenwich luncheonette serves up unique breakfast sandwich
Owner Joe Marini makes the specialty of the house at Chicken Joe's, a "hotsy," a spicy breakfast sandwich made with bacon, eggs, cheese, chili and hash browns. He prepares most of the items on the menu, adding his own touch to recipes learned from his mother, he said.
