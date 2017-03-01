Greenwich hosts Shakespeare contest of monologues, sonnets
Sacred Heart Greenwich's Isabel Davenport recites from "Henry VI, Part I" at the 33rd annual Shakespeare Competition at Greenwich Library's Cole Auditorium. GREENWICH - The play truly was the thing at Greenwich Library as more than 20 high school students took part in a competition to see who could best deliver both the poetry and prose of Shakespeare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC