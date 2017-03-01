Greenwich Gets Ready To Party: Steely Dan Headlines 7th Annual Festival
It's still going strong for its seventh year: The Greenwich Town Party, the town's biggest event, has announced its musical lineup for this year. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy Award winners Steely Dan will headline the all-day family music festival planned for Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|4 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC