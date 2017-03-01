Greenwich finishes second, Trumbull third at State Open

Jessica Freiheit, from Greenwich High School, competes on the Floor Exercise in the Connecticut State Open Girls Gymnastics meet at New Milford High School, on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in New Milford, Conn. Jessica Freiheit, from Greenwich High School, competes on the Floor Exercise in the Connecticut State Open Girls Gymnastics meet at New Milford High School, on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in New Milford, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.