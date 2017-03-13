Greenwich education company wins international recognition

From left, Stanwich School students, Jameson Gerson, 11, Kaleb Root, 12, and William Plummer, 10, use a computer to create an app that will serve as a guide to the popular Minecraft game during the Level Up class that is part of an after-school activity at the Stanwich School in Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 10, 2015. The students are part of a project in which they are collaborating with fellow students in India.

