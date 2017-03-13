Greenwich Community Gardens will host their film showing of "SEED:...
Greenwich Community Gardens will host their film showing of "SEED: The Untold Story" from 6p.m. to 9p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Greenwich Community Gardens will host their film showing of "SEED: The Untold Story" from 6p.m. to 9p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Ssk
|204
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|8 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|2,652
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|20 hr
|DenverLee
|73
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|23 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Tiffany Ward, right, played the Toad during the...
|Mar 11
|Yaya
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|Mar 5
|Khan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC